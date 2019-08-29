Fulton man badly injured in crash near Auxvasse

AUXVASSE, Mo. - A Fulton man suffered serious injuries Thursday morning in a three-vehicle crash near Auxvasse.

Douglas Branson, 51, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital after his truck was hit by a car that was passing him on Route E, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The patrol said the collision happened when another vehicle pulled out of a driveway and into the path of the car that was passing Branson's truck.

Branson was thrown from his truck as it went off the road and overturned, the patrol said. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol's online report. He was the only person hurt in the crash.