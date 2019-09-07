SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Fulton officers arrest man found with meth

Posted: Sep 07, 2019 08:35 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 08:35 AM CDT

FULTON, Mo. - Fulton police officers have arrested a man on possession of a controlled substance, among other drug-related charges.

According to a news release, officers received a call about a careless driver at 4:12 a.m. The release said a witness saw a car travel off the road and into a ditch.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and found methamphetamine and syringes in the car. The release said the police arrested Branden Akers.

Akers is in the Callaway County Jail on a $5,000 bond.


