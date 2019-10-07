Fulton police chief happy with response to threat

Fulton middle school threat

FULTON, Mo. - The Fulton police chief said his team responded well after a weapons scare at Fulton Public Schools on Friday.

"We all handled the situation as we were trained to do," Chief Steve Myers said

Fulton police received a 911 call reporting a gun at Fulton Middle School on Friday and investigators traced that call to the high school after middle school officials locked down their campus, Superintendent Jacque Cowherd said in a news conference after the threat was cleared.

Myers credits the timely response to training that all of his officers have to go through.

"It goes to how important training is and how fast we can respond when trained correctly," Myers said. "We train all of our officers in school response."

Although there were initial reports of a threat at the school, those reports ended up being unfounded.

The district kept in touch with parents through text messages, including one saying all students and staff were safe.

"I want to certainly thank everyone for their patience and parents who were very appropriate, they all understood we had everything under control," Myers said. "Unfortunately it happened, but it went very well."

Police said three students were taken into custody in connection with the call.