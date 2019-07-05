Fulton police respond to fireworks battle

Couresty: Fulton Police Department

Couresty: Fulton Police Department

FULTON, Mo. - Officers with the Fulton Police Department responded to a call of people shooting fireworks at each other on Thursday night.

The fight allegedly happened at Carver Park, police said.

No arrests were made, according to FPD. There were also no injuries in the incident.

The city's municipal code states that it is illegal to throw fireworks at vehicles, buildings or people. It is also illegal to throw them within 500 feet of a church service or any public street or public place in the city.

Fulton police were reminding residents that Friday is the last day to shoot fireworks in the Fulton City limits.