Fulton police train for active shooter scenario

FULTON, Mo. - Police will be gathered at Fulton schools on Friday, but it's just a drill.

The Fulton Police Department is at the school providing active shooter training for teachers and administrators. Fulton police do not do live training with students.

The training is expected to wrap up around 3 p.m.

Classes start Wednesday at Fulton Public Schools.

Fulton police officials said two times a year they run lockdown drills at the schools, including door checks.

"We are required by law to do it once a year at all schools in Callaway County," Fulton police Maj. Roger Rice said. "We've been doing it for five or six years now."

Callaway County has seen no active shooter events during that time.

Students will participate in lockdown safety drills when school is back in session.

