Fulton police warn of scam involving counterfeit money

Couresty: Fulton Police Department

FULTON, Mo. - The Fulton Police Department is warning residents about a potential new scam.

The department posted on its Facebook page Friday that it has received reports of an unknown person or people coming up to people's doors and asking for change for a $100 bill.

Police are encouraging residents to not make change for the person because the bills have been counterfeit.

Anyone who has experience an incident like this is asked to report it to police, along with a description of what the person looked like, what vehicle the person was driving and what direction the person was traveling in.