Fulton Public School Board considers renovating schools

Possible Fulton Public School renovations

FULTON, Mo. - The Fulton Public School Board is considering school renovations instead of building a brand new elementary school.

Fulton Public School Board members met Wednesday going over different options to balance the school district. The school board has discussed several options since last year, which included building a new elementary school. Now, the school leadership is looking at skipping the new construction and renovating existing schools.

The school district needs to add several classrooms to balance elementary school populations. According to Fulton Public School Superintendent Jacque Cowherd, the district needs eight classrooms to even out the schools.

Cowherd said the district is hoping to have a plan later this year.

"We're hoping to get something together this fall for a bond issue coming up next year. We're narrowing down our wish list for something more affordable."

Early estimates put the new school building at more than $31 million. The possible renovations could save the school district up to $10 million.

It's unclear where the eight elementary school classrooms will be constructed, or which school they will be added to. School officials are also looking at renovating other school facilities like plumbing, parking and secure entryways at the middle school and high school.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 21.