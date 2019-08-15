Fulton School District considers a multi-million dollar project

FULTON, Mo. - The Fulton School District is considering options for a multi-million dollar project to upgrade each building and potentially build more classrooms.

Fulton Superintendent Jaques Cowherd said the project could cost about $26 million and might appear as a no-tax bond issue on the April 2020 ballot.

The district's board of education held a special session meeting Wednesday evening and architects presented plans for the district.

"Upgrading restrooms, parking lots, secured entryways into buildings, there might be some new doors," Cowherd said.

The district is looking into building a competition gym at the high school and deciding between several options to build more classrooms.

"When we look at grades pre-K through eighth, we are really talking about space, academic space," Cowherd said.

Architects discussed an option to add eight classrooms to the middle school and adding twelve classrooms to the Fulton Early Childhood Center.

Cowherd said the renovations could begin as early as next summer.

The board of education will decide on a project plan in October or November and vote in January whether to put the project on the ballot, he said.

A community forum is scheduled Aug 29 to present information about the projects and gather feedback from the community.