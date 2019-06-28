SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Fulton teen drowns after jumping in creek

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 07:43 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 08:11 PM CDT

Fulton teen drowns in North Monroe Creek

FULTON, Mo. - A Fulton teen died Wednesday night after he jumped in the North Moreau Creek in Moniteau County and struggled to come back up.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Bradley J. Hall, 17, jumped into the creek on Wednesday and struggled before he went under the water. He did not resurface, the report said. 

 

 

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene around 8:30 p.m. Hall was taken to Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Home.  

This was the first drowning for MSHP Troop F in 2019. 

