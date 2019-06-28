Fulton teen drowns after jumping in creek

Fulton teen drowns in North Monroe Creek

FULTON, Mo. - A Fulton teen died Wednesday night after he jumped in the North Moreau Creek in Moniteau County and struggled to come back up.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Bradley J. Hall, 17, jumped into the creek on Wednesday and struggled before he went under the water. He did not resurface, the report said.

We investigated the drowning of a young man at this location last night & offer our sincere condolences to the family.



We ask everyone this summer to recognize the importance of the simple life jacket. Water emergencies happen quickly & without warning. https://t.co/mCutlScGXE pic.twitter.com/ngsLT0QDs2 — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 27, 2019

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene around 8:30 p.m. Hall was taken to Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Home.

This was the first drowning for MSHP Troop F in 2019.