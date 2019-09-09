SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Fulton Walmart changing hours next month

By:

Posted: Sep 09, 2019 04:11 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 04:11 PM CDT

FULTON, Mo. - The Walmart in Fulton will change its hours in October, according to the company.

Tara Aston, a company spokesperson, said the Fulton location will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. starting Oct. 5. 

"We're continually looking at how we can best serve our customers," Aston said. "Based on a recent review of shopping patterns at our Fulton, Missouri store, we adjusted hours and reallocated resources to better serve our customers during peak shopping hours."

 


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Heat and Humidity continue this afternoon

    Heat and Humidity continue this afternoon

Recommended Stories

Top Videos