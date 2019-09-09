Fulton Walmart changing hours next month

Scott Olson/Getty Images

FULTON, Mo. - The Walmart in Fulton will change its hours in October, according to the company.

Tara Aston, a company spokesperson, said the Fulton location will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. starting Oct. 5.

"We're continually looking at how we can best serve our customers," Aston said. "Based on a recent review of shopping patterns at our Fulton, Missouri store, we adjusted hours and reallocated resources to better serve our customers during peak shopping hours."