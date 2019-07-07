SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Fulton woman arrested in possession of several pounds of marijuana

Effort part of an ongoing felony investigation

Posted: Jul 06, 2019 07:25 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 08:53 PM CDT

FULTON, Mo. - A Fulton woman was arrested last week after Callaway sheriff's deputies found several pounds of marijuana and other THC devices in her vehicle, according to a news release.

Deputies pulled over 23 year-old Danasia Pittman near the intersection of Old Jefferson City Road and Sign Painter Road on July 1 around noon. The stop, according to the office, was part of an "ongoing felony drug investigation in Fulton."

During the stop, deputies found eight lbs. of "high-grade marijuana" and 200 other THC devices. Pittman was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance and was booked in the Callaway County Jail. She was later released pending court appearance, according to the release.

"The investigation is ongoing and further arrests/charges are possible," the office said in a statement. "The United States Postal Inspection Service, the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office K9 units, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have assisted with the ongoing, extensive investigation."

