Funeral set for 4 year old hit by CPD vehicle

Posted: Jan 08, 2019 11:56 AM CST

Updated: Jan 08, 2019 11:57 AM CST

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Funeral arrangements were arranged  for Gabriella Curry, 4, who was hit and killed by a Columbia Police Department vehicle last Friday.

A visitation will be held at at Parker-Millard Funeral Service this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., and a service will be held at Forum Christian Church this Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said CPD officer Andria Heese was trying to park on the sidewalk to watch Battle High School students load into the buses last Friday. She hit Curry when she was driving forward onto the sidewalk.

Heese is on administrative leave per department protocol.

The family is asking donations to be made to The Curry Children Education Fund.

