Garth Avenue closed for house fire investigation

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia firefighters are working to find out what started a fire in a home on the corner of Benton St. and Garth Ave. Saturday afternoon.

A CFD division chief said the fire was under control and no one was injured or transported to a hospital.

The fire marshal was called to the home to determine the cause, according to the division chief.

Several fire trucks along with a Columbia police car and MU ambulance were outside the home after a call for a structure fire went out around 12:50 p.m., according to dispatch records.

It's unclear how long authorities will be on scene, or when the road will reopen to traffic.