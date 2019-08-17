SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Garth Avenue closed for house fire investigation

CFD: No one injured, fire under control

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 01:44 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 01:49 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia firefighters are working to find out what started a fire in a home on the corner of Benton St. and Garth Ave. Saturday afternoon. 

A CFD division chief said the fire was under control and no one was injured or transported to a hospital. 

The fire marshal was called to the home to determine the cause, according to the division chief. 

Several fire trucks along with a Columbia police car and MU ambulance were outside the home after a call for a structure fire went out around 12:50 p.m., according to dispatch records.

It's unclear how long authorities will be on scene, or when the road will reopen to traffic.

