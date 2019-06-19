Gas leak affects central Columbia traffic

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A gas leak closed a major central Columbia road Wednesday afternoon and police were diverting traffic onto side streets.

Boone County dispatchers issued an alert about traffic congestion on West Broadway at Westwood Avenue a little before 3 p.m. because of a natural gas leak. Columbia police were at the scene diverting eastbound Broadway traffic on Westwood.

An Ameren Missouri spokeswoman said the utility got a call about the leak at about 2:30 p.m. Someone digging in the area ruptured the line, she said. Ameren crews were working on the line and expected repairs to be finished Wednesday evening.