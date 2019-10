Ameren crews work on fixing a natural gas leak on Leisurely Way off Oakland Gravel Road in Columbia on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Ameren crews were working Tuesday afternoon to restore natural gas service to several homes after a leak in a northeast Columbia neighborhood.

A gas line was damaged late Tuesday morning on North Leisurely Way, a small street off Oakland Gravel Road, according to an Ameren Missouri spokesperson. At about noon crews were evaluating the leak and about 20 homes were without gas service, Ameren said.