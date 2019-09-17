MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE 9:27 p.m.: Iberia Rural Fire Protection District deemed the area safe and reopened Highway 17.

Authorities in Miller County called for an evacuation after a gas leak was reported Monday night.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Iberia Rural Fire Protection District asked residents within a half-mile of Highway 17 and Loblolly Lane north of Iberia to leave the area. Highway 17 was shut down in the area because of the leak.

Miller County deputies said gas storage containers may have caused the leak. Deputies and firefighters asked people to avoid the area.

