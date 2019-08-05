Geoff Jones named Columbia police chief

Geoff Jones announced as permanent police chief

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Interim City Manager John Glascock announced Geoff Jones as the new permanent chief of the Columbia Police Department Monday morning.

"Since my appointment as city manager, I have spoken with a number of community leaders and activists, non-profits, local law enforcement leaders and many others," Glascock said. "Overwhelmingly, they support Geoff in the role of police chief."

Jones started serving as interim police chief on February 3 after former Chief Ken Burton resigned a month earlier. Glascock said Jones' interim role helped him make the decision.

"It was a six-month interview basically," Glascock said. "Geoff made it very easy to decide. He was exactly what I was looking for in someone who's connected to the community, connected to the police officers, has their trust and has been building it for over 20 years."

Jones is a Columbia native who began working at the Columbia Police Department in 1998. During his 21 years with the department, he has worked as a patrol officer, a narcotics investigator, an investigative sergeant, the commander of training and recruiting, a patrol squad commander, an FBI Task Force officer and the commander of the Community Outreach Unit.

"It was my hope, my dream as a teenager to one day become the police chief in my hometown," Jones said. "I am thankful for the support I have received from the community, other partners in the city, and the amazing members of the Columbia Police Department. This works because we work together."

His appointment as police chief is effective immediately and Jones said he plans to continue working to repair and build better relationships with the community.

"Policing must be built on trust. I ask that all community members help us build a police department where we can develop together, gain understanding and build trust," Jones said.

Jones will be sworn in as police chief at a later date.

