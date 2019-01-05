Police tape is up at Battle High School in Columbia on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, after a child was hit by a vehicle. [ABC 17 News]

Police tape is up at Battle High School in Columbia on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, after a child was hit by a vehicle. [ABC 17 News]

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Gabriella Curry, 4, of Columbia.

According to the crash report, Officer Andria Heese, 27, of Columbia was in a roundabout at the west entrance to Battle High School when she exited the left side of the road with the intention of parking on the sidewalk so that she could watch students load onto the school buses.

Authorities said the child was walking on the sidewalk when she was struck by the vehicle.

The crash report said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a news release late Friday night, the city said Officer Heese is on administrative leave, per department protocol.

According to the city, Officer Heese has been with the Columbia Police Department for five years and is assigned to the Community Outreach Unit.

Troop F tweeted a photo identifying the approximate location the crash occurred.

Our sincere condolences to all affected by the tragedy at Battle High School.



The attached photo depicts the general area of the incident. Preliminary Details have been released: https://t.co/ysAqxfrxaL pic.twitter.com/mWdP2QuEQn — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) January 5, 2019

ORIGINAL: A 4-year-old girl was hit and killed by a Columbia Police Department patrol vehicle Friday afternoon outside Battle High School.

The call came in at about 4 p.m.

CPD acting Chief Jill Schlude said the Missouri State Highway Patrol was investigating the incident.

"I would ask everyone to please pray for the family and pray for the officer that was involved in this incident," Schlude told reporters at the scene. "It was extremely tragic, and a lot of people need prayers tonight."

She said she could not comment further because of the ongoing investigation.

City of Columbia spokesman Steve Sapp said earlier that the child was taken to University Hospital on the highest trauma alert level. Police closed down intersections to stop traffic as the ambulance traveled to the hospital.

Students were released from the school a short time after the incident.