Glascock contract features pay raise for city manager

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The proposed contract between the Columbia City Council and John Glascock for the city manager job features a pay raise over his predecessor.

The contract offers Glascock a $180,000 salary for the city's top job. It's a $15,000 raise over the salary of Mike Matthes, who left the city in November 2018.

The city council chose Glascock as city manager last month after a monthslong search to replace Matthes. Glascock had served as interim city manager since November at a $164,822 salary.

The contract allows Glascock to collect three months worth of his salary if he resigns. Matthes' contract let him take an entire year's salary at retirement.

Glascock told ABC 17 News that he plans to move into the city limits when he takes the job from his home on Rangeline Road, south of Columbia. The city charter requires the city manager to live within the city, but legal staff said it only applied to the permanent city manager. Property records show that Glascock now owns a house in south Columbia.

Glascock will also receive a $285 monthly vehicle allowance, a benefit Matthes also received.