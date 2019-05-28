Glasgow sees flooding impacts

Flooding impacts Glasgow

GLASGOW, MO. - Flooding along the Missouri River has caused road closures in Glasgow.



Route 240 west of Glasgow and Highway 5 northbound is closed due to flooding. Check the MODOT Traveler map for the latest road closure updates.



Stump Island Park is underwater, although the park periodically floods, residents nearby said the water is the highest they’ve seen since the flooding in 1993.

Glasgow Parks and Recreation superintendent Vic Suttner also said the flooding at the park is at an extreme level and the road to the park is closed.

He said on Monday that the park had been flooded for more than a week and expects it to remain underwater for atleast another week.