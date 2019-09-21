Gov. Mike Parson to send highway patrol troopers to St. Louis

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is sending highway patrol troopers and other state workers to St. Louis, according to the Associated Press.

The AP said this comes in an effort to fight the violence that has included the killings of more than a dozen children in the region so far.

The Republican governor announced an action plan Thursday that takes effect Oct. 1. Parson says "the total cost of the state's commitment is up to $4 million."

According to the AP, troopers will patrol interstate highways and assist with federal task forces that focus on violent criminals.

The AP said 11 children have been killed in the city this year and two other child deaths are under investigation. St. Louis County has reported two child homicides.