Gov. Parson activates Missouri National Guard to help with flooding

National Guard flooding Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Gov. Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard on Monday to assist with flooding and storm recovery efforts across the state.

According to a news release, the Guard will send units to Chariton County to help with sandbagging to reinforce a levee near Brunswick. The Guard will also use high-water vehicles to help with flood response operations in Jefferson City, the release said.

Parson said he made the decision to activate the Guard after meeting with the state emergency team.

Parson declared a state of emergency last Tuesday.

Missouri River water levels are expected to crest at 32 feet Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Afterward, they could remain above 30 feet for the rest of the week. It could be early June before the water recedes below 25 feet, which is considered moderate flood stage.

Jason Turner, a division chief with the Jefferson City Fire Department, said they will be watching the water throughout the city, especially when storms are possible.

"Whatever the forecast brings us in the next 48, 72 hours ... is going to be crucial for Jefferson City," Turner said, adding that city residents should be ready to evacuate if flooding worsens.

"Make sure you pay attention. If the waters start rising, get out and stay out," Turner said.

Several homeowners in flood-prone areas have already prepared for the chance that water rises to their doorways. Rebecca Hoelscher and her husband have sandbags laid along their back door and garage, which is normal protocol for everyone on their block of Geneva Street.

Hoelscher, who moved into the home earlier this month, said the creek behind the house was a selling point when they were looking at homes. The creek has now filled the greenhouse in their backyard, and is washing up to their garage door.

“What can I do? I can’t do anything about it," Hoelscher said with a smile. "This is my dream home and I’m looking forward to fulfilling it whether there’s a swamp in the back or not."

She said the neighbors, who also have sandbags lining their back doors, systematically filled the bags prior to the flood.

"The neighborhood really came together. It was really great. (We) got to meet people, which was really nice. Under these circumstances, of course, but it’s really nice to see the neighborhood pull together. And we had literally been here for six days," Hoelscher said.

The Jefferson City government website has several links available to access maps, the city flood plan and more.