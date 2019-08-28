Gov. Parson holds news conference on department reorganization

Gov. Mike Parson speaks Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at a news conference in his office in the Missouri Capitol on the state's review of Planned Parenthood's license for its St. Louis abortion clinic. [ABC 17 News]

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Gov. Mike Parson held a press conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday on a statewide reorganization effort.

The announcement included the restructuring of four state agencies. Officials from the Department of Economic Development, Department of Higher Education, Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions, and Professional Registration were in attendance.

This comes after Parson announced reorganization plans in January. That announcement included the creation of a regional workforce development division and moving the Division of Workforce Development under the Department of Higher Education.

