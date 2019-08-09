Gov. Parson order flags half-staff for state representative

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Gov. Mike Parson ordered flags to fly half-staff at government buildings across the state for state Rep. Rebecca Roeber who died last month.

The order is effective on Monday.

"We are saddened by the passing of Representative Roeber and offer our sincere condolences to her husband and family," Parson said in a news release.

Roeber was injured in a vehicle crash earlier this year died while on a vacation with her family at the end of July in Estes Park, Colorado.

The Republican lawmaker from Lee's Summit suffered 18 broken bones in a March crash when her vehicle crossed the center line of Highway 50 and collided with an oncoming vehicle.