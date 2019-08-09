SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Gov. Parson order flags half-staff for state representative

Rep. Roeber died last month

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 12:11 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:11 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Gov. Mike Parson ordered flags to fly half-staff at government buildings across the state for state Rep. Rebecca Roeber who died last month.

The order is effective on Monday. 

"We are saddened by the passing of Representative Roeber and offer our sincere condolences to her husband and family," Parson said in a news release.

Roeber was injured in a vehicle crash earlier this year died while on a vacation with her family at the end of July in Estes Park, Colorado.

The Republican lawmaker from Lee's Summit suffered 18 broken bones in a March crash when her vehicle crossed the center line of Highway 50 and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

Recommended Stories

Top Videos