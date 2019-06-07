Officials hold grand opening for community pop-up park

Community popup park

COLUMBIA, Mo. - City officials held a grand opening for the new community pop-up park on the Business Loop in Columbia.

A ribbon-cutting was held Friday afternoon to commemorate the park, which has been open since the end of April.

It's located at 807 Business Loop 70 East and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The park features games such as giant Jenga and dominos, among other things.

The Business Loop Community Improvement District has been meeting to discuss general guidelines regarding how the community can reserve the space for events.

Officials said they have a six-month temporary permit from the city for the park to be open during warm-weather months. Boone Electric will keep all the infrastructure in place over the winter so officials can reapply with the city next spring, officials said.