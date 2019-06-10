Grindstone bridge closes for repairs

Grindstone bridge closes

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Part of a major Columbia road closed Monday for about two months.

Road crews closed the Grindstone Parkway bridge over Highway 63 ahead of its rehabilitation and preventive maintenance. The bridge was originally set to close June 3 but that was delayed by weather.

Workers closed the route at 10 a.m. Monday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation encourages drivers going eastbound on Grindstone who want to go north on Highway 63 to take Highway 63 south to Discovery Parkway and turn around. There's no detour for eastbound travelers wanting to go south on Highway 63.

Westbound drivers who want to go south on Highway 63 are being encouraged to go north on Highway 63 and turn around at the Stadium Boulevard exit.

The work is expected to last 60 days and signs will be posted alerting drivers of the closed bridge and detours. MoDOT says the work is expected to prolong the life of the bridge.