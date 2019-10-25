Group donates lifesaving K-9 vest to Audrain County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy: Audrain County Sheriff's Office

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. - The only K-9 with the Audrain County Sheriff's Office now has a new lifesaving ballistic tracking vest.

The Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Friday the nonprofit group "Going to the Dogs" gifted the vest to K-9 officer Chal.

Deputies said the organization supports K-9s in law enforcement across Kansas and Missouri.

"This organization is utilized by our surrounding departments a lot for items like these. Going to the Dogs organization is easy to deal with, and they have a great passion for first responder canines," said Cpl. Derek Chism.

The new lightweight vest is expected to help protect Chal from gunfire.

Anyone can donate to Going to the Dogs by clicking HERE.