Group helps Missouri deputy during knife fight

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. - A group of bystanders helped a Pulaski County sheriff's deputy make an arrest after a violent struggle with the suspect.

According to a statement from the department, a deputy stopped to meet with a group next to a disabled vehicle near the 21000 block of North Highway 133 on Sunday. One man, Bernard Bailey, refused to show his hands to the deputy despite several commands.

Bailey then hit the deputy and pulled out a knife. He repeatedly tried to grab the deputy's gun, according to the department. The deputy suffered "multiple lacerations and bruising" during the struggle.

The two other individuals at the scene prior to the fight grabbed the knife from Bailey. Another armed individual arrived and helped the deputy arrest Bailey.

One of the bystanders who helped the deputy was injured and treated on-scene by medical crews. The department acknowledged the bystanders' efforts in the statement.

"Pulaski County Sheriff's Department is not only overwhelmed with gratitude for the safety of our Deputy, but the willingness of the the citizens that chose to help," the statement said.

Bailey suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment, according to the department. He was arrested and charged with assault, armed criminal action and is being held at the county jail on a $350,000 cash-only bond.