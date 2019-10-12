Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival gives update on parking

HARTSBURG, Mo. - Organizers posted an update to the Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival Facebook page Friday night.

The post said that due to the recent rain, event-goers may likely have to park on the river roads for at least the first half of Saturday. According to the event's website, primary parking is typically in local fields.

Organizers asked attendees to be patient with the parking staff and to look for updates on the Facebook page about any potential parking changes. According to the website, all parking is free.

The post said driving routes have not changed.

According to Boone County's website, only one road is currently closed near Hartsburg due to flooding. The 1500 block of East Hartsburg Bottom Road is expected to reopen by Oct. 19, according to the website.