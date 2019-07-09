Hartsburg residents say mosquito fogging worked

Mosquitoes in Hartsburg

HARTSBURG, Mo. - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department sprayed for mosquitoes in Hartsburg after floodwaters stood stagnant in the area.

The town requested the department to mosquito fog, which is usually only sprayed in areas where there are confirmed cases of the West Nile Virus.

The department also sprays the trails in Columbia weekly from June through September.

Roberta Vendsel and her husband live in Hartsburg. Shortly after the health department sprayed, she said the mosquitoes were so bad it was difficult to spend any time outside.

By Monday, she said, she had seen a difference.

"It is a lot easier to sit outside and when you're walking through the grass you're not getting all bit up," Vendsel said.

The Boone County Health Department said the both the county and the town will pay for the mosquito fogging, but did not provide an exact breakdown of the cost.

Bill Molendorp, Hartsburg mayor, said the town will have a meeting Wednesday and should have a better idea about the cost of mosquito fogging then.

Vendsel said she believes the cost will be worth it because she and her husband have noticed a difference in mosquitoes since the department sprayed.

"Yes I do, yes, because we had all the stagnant water and it was really bad. So yeah, and like I said, it has helped quite a bit," she said.