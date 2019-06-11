SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Hartsburg roads might open by end of week

Missouri River flooding continues to fall

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 12:08 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:08 PM CDT

HARTSBURG, Mo. - Some Hartsburg roads may soon be opening after weeks of closure because of Missouri River flooding.

Barrett Glascock with the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District said the district is expecting some roads to open back up by the end of the week or beginning of next week, weather permitting.

Currently, there are several roads closed in the Hartsburg area:

  • Claysville Road from Softpit Hill Road to Hartsburg Bottom Road.
  • Softpit Hill Road at Hartsburg Bottom Road.
  • West Harold Cunningham Road from West Route MM to South Ripetto Road.
  • Hart Creek Road between South Jemerson Creek Road and First Street
  • South River Road between Wilton and Hartsburg

As of Tuesday, Glascock said the water has gone down about a foot in the last couple of days.

The southern Boone County town sits just off the Missouri River adjacent to Hart Creek and has been battling rising floodwaters for weeks. While the river is still in major flood stage downstream in Jefferson City, river levels continue to fall around the area. 

 


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Tuesday June 11 2019 Evening Weather Video

    Tuesday June 11 2019 Evening Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos