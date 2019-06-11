Hartsburg roads might open by end of week

Sandbags are ferried in a boat at Hartsburg in this photo provided May 31 by Southern Boone County Fire Protection District

HARTSBURG, Mo. - Some Hartsburg roads may soon be opening after weeks of closure because of Missouri River flooding.

Barrett Glascock with the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District said the district is expecting some roads to open back up by the end of the week or beginning of next week, weather permitting.

Currently, there are several roads closed in the Hartsburg area:

Claysville Road from Softpit Hill Road to Hartsburg Bottom Road.

Softpit Hill Road at Hartsburg Bottom Road.

West Harold Cunningham Road from West Route MM to South Ripetto Road.

Hart Creek Road between South Jemerson Creek Road and First Street

South River Road between Wilton and Hartsburg

As of Tuesday, Glascock said the water has gone down about a foot in the last couple of days.

The southern Boone County town sits just off the Missouri River adjacent to Hart Creek and has been battling rising floodwaters for weeks. While the river is still in major flood stage downstream in Jefferson City, river levels continue to fall around the area.