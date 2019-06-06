Hartzler to discuss disaster relief bill in Rocheport

Volunteers help with sandbagging efforts in Rocheport on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

ROCHEPORT, Mo. - U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, is heading to Rocheport to talk to flood fighters Thursday.

Hartzler will appear at the Rocheport City Hall Depot on First Street at 11 a.m. to talk about the disaster relief bill Congress approved this week.

Local leaders will join her to discuss how they will move forward after the flood, according to a release from Hartzler's office.

She plans to tour the area to see the work being done to keep Missouri River floodwaters at bay in the Boone County town that sits along the Katy Trail. The Missouri River was holding steady Thursday at levels well above flood stage throughout mid-Missouri.

Water from the river and its tributaries has overtopped or breached levees around the area, leading to evacuations in some places and inundating farmland.

Check back later for updates on this developing story.