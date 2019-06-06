Hawley discusses disaster relief in Missouri

US Sen Josh Hawley Full interview

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley spoke with ABC 17 News on Wednesday about flooding in Missouri.

A $19.1 billion disaster relief package is on its way to President Donald Trump's desk for him to sign.

Hawley said the package is a start, it is not nearly enough money to help communities in Missouri recover from major flooding.

Hawley also spoke about the Army Corps of Engineers, saying it needs to better prioritize its responsibilities in managing the Missouri River.

