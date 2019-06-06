SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Hawley discusses disaster relief in Missouri

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley spoke with ABC 17 News on Wednesday about flooding in Missouri.

A $19.1 billion disaster relief package is on its way to President Donald Trump's desk for him to sign. 

Hawley said the package is a start, it is not nearly enough money to help communities in Missouri recover from major flooding.

Hawley also spoke about the Army Corps of Engineers, saying it needs to better prioritize its responsibilities in managing the Missouri River.  

