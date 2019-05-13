Behind the Kitchen Door February...

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department has inspected more than 80 restaurants, grocery stores and convenience stores since Feb. 1.

During some of the routine visits, health department inspectors found expired milk, meat and vegetables along with unlabeled spray bottles, soiled tongs and employees not washing their hands after sweeping floors.

However, some establishments in Boone County were not cited with violations.

Below are the findings of each of these inspections across Boone County since Feb. 1:

Taj Mahal: 2/13, follow-up scheduled for 2/18, but report was not posted.

A manager at the restaurant said the department did a follow-up inspection a "day or two" after the first inspection. The department received a complaint, which led them to inspect this restaurant.

Five critical violations: Food held longer than 7 days and missing date labels throughout the restaurant, raw chicken by ready-to-eat foods, mint in freezer was bad (dried and turning brown), grease build up on the hood, clean dishes soiled in the drying area, microwave soiled, fan soiled with dust and food was in contact with cracks in the restaurant.

Six non-critical violations: Food uncovered throughout, dishes not all dried after being washed, all fridges and freezers have food debris accumulation, food left uncovered, fridge light not working, missing thermometers in fridges and the prep-line lid is coming apart with some cooler doors not working properly.

Subway & Baskin Robbins (Forum): 2/7

Two critical violations: Milk held after use-by date and sanitizing bucket was too weak.

Four non-critical violations: Mold on non-food contact part of the ice chute, soiled drain pipe, bowing tiles and no thermometer in reach-in.

Cornerstone Group Home: 2/25

Three critical violations: Date labels exceed use-by-date [turkey and salami (1/24/19), Ham (2/12/19)], sink not accessible for hand washing, tape on bulk paprika container which is not easily cleanable.

Five non-critical violations: Improper thawing, tape holds a cabinet door closed, thermometer missing in a cooler and personal items were improperly stored.

Stoney Creek Inn: 2/19

One critical violations: Food held after use-by date.

Two non-critical violation: Soiled floor fan and damaged wall.

Texas Roadhouse: 2/12

The restaurant's fire-suppression system went off on 2/11 - the inspection report noted the restaurant got rid of all food that was exposed or possibly exposed to the system and everything was washed, rinsed and sanitized and it was able to reopen on 2/12.

J Petal & Poke: 2/19 (routine inspection violations listed below), 2/22 (follow-up, report said critical violations were corrected)

Three critical violations: Raw fish stored above fruits, no date-labeling of potentially hazardous foods and employee not washing their hands before serving customers (inspector noted they corrected the employee "before service"

Three non-critical violations: Crepe spreader, rice ladles and stirrers stored in standing water, no thermometer in cooler and an employee drink was on the prep-table.

Auntie Anne's: 2/11 (routine inspection violations listed below), 2/14 (follow-up, report said critical violations were corrected)

Three critical violations: Employee's not washing hands between sweeping floors and preparing food, didn't have physical copies of food handlers cards and there wasn't an air gap on the drain pipe.

One non-critical violation: Employee's drink didn't have a lid and straw

Old Hawthorne Country Club: 2/22 (inspector noted they will do a follow-up on 2/28)

One critical violation: slime mold in the ice machine

D&D Pub & Grub: 2/6

Two critical violations: Melted cambro, which records say was thrown away during the inspection (A cambro is a food storage device that can keep food or drinks a certain temperature) and unlabeled spray bottles.

Three non-critical violations: Mustard bottles stored in cardboard box, soiled cambros (food storage) holding clean utensils and leaking dish washing machine.

Columbia Country Club 'down': 2/18 (routine inspection violations below), 2/22 (follow-up, no violations)

Two critical violations: Slime mold in ice machine and leak below ice dispenser in the lobby, "cups stored in cabinet."

Harpo's: 2/21 (follow-up scheduled for 2/26)

One critical violation: Slime mold in ice machine downstairs

Loop Liquor: 2/27, follow-up scheduled for 3/4

One critical violation: Mold in ice machine, inspector also wrote there is no indication of origin on ice bags bagged in the store, if there is no evidence on the label by the next routine inspection, bags of ice bagged by the store cannot be sold.

Firehouse Subs: 2/5 (routine inspection violations listed below), 2/8 (follow-up, no violations)

One critical violation: Hand sink used for more than hand washing.

Two non-critical violations: Soiled air vents above steamers and small prep line cooler was leaking.

Quarry Bar: 2/22 (follow-up scheduled for 2/27)

Three critical violations: No consumer warning on the menu, dishwasher sanitization too low and not reaching the correct temperature.

ABC Chinese: 2/18 (after burglar found dead inside the restaurant), 2/20 (follow-up, no violations)

One critical violation: Dishes, Tupperware on two roll carts and shelves must be washed, rinsed and sanitized

Two non-critical violations: Floor must be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized and ceiling must be repaired

Harold's Doughnuts (Nifong): 2/7 (routine inspection violations listed below), 2/11 (follow-up, no violations)

Three critical violations: Food contact surface chopped (not smooth), no sanitation test strips and unlabeled spray bottle under register.

No non-critical violations.

Hitt Street Mini Mart: 2/22 (follow-up scheduled for 2/27)

Five critical violations: Coffee straws kept in an "unclean container," employee food stored near food, no sanitize test strips, hand sink is blocked from use and used for other purposes besides hand-washing.

Two non-critical violations: Food contact surfaces not being washed, rinsed and sanitized and no food handler cards were present.

Thip Thai (Peachtree): 2/20

Three critical violations: Chicken stored above beef in a cooler, no hot water at a hand sink and an employee used a cloth towel to dry their hands.

Five non-critical violations: Cambro with dirty water stored above dishes, floor under the stove is soiled, employee drinks stored improperly and employees without food handlers cards

Super 8 Motel: 2/18

Two critical violations: Hand-washing sink is soiled and no paper towels at the sink.

One non-critical violation: Knives stored improperly.

Columbia Super 8 Motel (Clark): 2/25

Three non-critical violations: Soiled dish drying rack, ice accumulation on the back of the breakfast area and no thermometer in tall reach-in cooler.

Gumby's: 2/22 (follow-up scheduled for 2/28)

Two critical violations: Dish machine not at the correct sanitizing level and no test strips were present.

JJ's: 2/8

Two critical violations: Dish washing machine concentration too low and the restaurant did not have sanitation test strips.

Two non-critical violations: No thermometer in pie reach-in cooler and cups are used as scoops in the omelet flip-top cooler.

Long John Silvers: 2/1

The department's records show this inspection initiated after a customer complained there was a dog inside the restaurant. The inspector said they reviewed the ADA and animal policy guidelines with management and did not find any violations at the time.

Shrijimart: 2/7

One critical violation: Dirty rags in hand washing sink.

Two non-critical violations: Soiled floor in the walk-in and beverage containers were scattered.

Subway (Paris Road): 2/1

One critical violation: Soiled cookie tongs

Three non-critical violations: Sink nozzle soiled, cardboard used to repair rack and a cooler gasket was in disrepair. Inspector noted the restaurant needs to have issues fixed "by next routine inspection to prevent bacteria growth."

MBS Deli - Upper Crust (Ash Street): 2/19

Two critical violations: No time marked on cut lettuce "on self-service ice" and hand-washing sink was blocked.

One non-critical violation: Some prepackaged baked good were not labeled or not completely labeled.

Subway (Bernadette): 2/11 (routine inspection violations listed below), 2/13 (follow-up, report said critical violations were corrected)

One critical violation: No soap at hand sink.

Seven non-critical violations: Soiled drains, floors, walls and a crate air vent; dishes were not air-dried before they were stacked; employee's drink didn't have a lid and straw and was on the prep table; food handlers' cards could not be presented to the inspector.

Taco Bell (Bernadette): 2/4 and 2/22

2/4: Department received a food-borne illness complaint and found one critical violation during the inspection (sanitizing bucket too weak) but the department said it was fixed during the inspection.

2/22: Four non-critical violations: Soiled wall, floors and areas under sinks, no thermometer in food storage unit, damaged walls and multiple missing food handler cards. Record said the inspector recommended new grout throughout the establishment.

Taco Bell (Cinnamon Hill Lane): 2/22

Four non-critical violations: soiled air vents, floor fan, water nozzles and multiple missing food handler cards.

Walmart (Conley Road): 2/4

One critical violation: Dented cans.

Four non-critical violations: Standing water from a leak in the dish machine, food not 6 inches off the floor, utensils "subject to contamination" and employee drink was in the deli-prep area.

Ms. Kim's Fish & Chicken Shack: 2/19

One critical violation: dish washer's bleach concentration is low. The inspector also noted, "make sure to label" spray bottles, get more bleach test strips and light covers by next routine inspection.

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Woodland Springs Court): 2/7

One critical violation: QA sanitizer not calibrated to the proper sanitation

One non-critical violation: Tile in ceiling missing

Petro Mart (North College): 2/20

Two critical violations: No hand towels next to the sink and employee food stored incorrectly.

One non-critical violation: No covered trash can for sanitary napkins in women's restroom.

Petro Mart (West Ash): 2/18 (first inspection violations listed below), 2/20 (follow-up, no violations)

Two critical violations: No soap at the hand sink and no hand sink. However, the inspector noted the facility is about to undergo a remodel.

Nourish Cafe & Market: 2/25

Two critical violations: Soiled utensil "put away as clean" and hand sink was used for purposes other than hand-washing.

One non-critical violation: Soiled air vent

Olive Garden: 2/12

One critical violation: no paper towels in the kitchen area.

Six non-critical violations: Standing water in the kitchen area, missing portion of a door frame, spots stored food contact side-up, soiled floor corner, cloths and water nozzle.

Break Time (North Stadium Blvd): 2/20

One critical violation: No date label on "potentially hazardous food" items

Three non-critical violations: Sides of fountain machines soiled, mold in drain of a sink and employee drinks were on a food service counter.

Your Pie: 2/18

One critical violation: Leaking plumbing under a sink.

Tony's Pizza: 2/25, (follow-up scheduled for 2/28)

One critical violation: Dishwashing machine sanitizer concentration too low, inspector noted the floor was showing wear in the kitchen and the "owner plans to fix/resurface during shut down week in June."

Smoothie King (E. Nifong): 2/19

One critical violation: Sanitize buckets were not at the proper level.

One non-critical violation: Both ceiling vents were unclean.

Walmart (West Broadway): 2/21

One critical violation: No paper towels at deli's hand sink.

Starbucks (E. Nifong): 2/14

One critical violation: No paper towels at a sink.

U Knead Sweets: 2/12 (routine inspection violations listed below), 2/19 (follow-up, no violations)

One critical violation: No sanitation test strips.

One non-critical violation: Sanitation towels not stored in sanitation bucket.

Casey's (El Chaparral): 2/12

Two critical violations: Unlabeled spray bottle and employee drink without a lid on the prep table.

The Deuce: 2/21 (routine inspection violations listed below), 2/21 (follow-up, no violations)

One critical violation: No sanitation test strips

Jimmy John's (E. Broadway): 2/18

One critical violation: employee food, drink without a lid or straw and phone were on the prep line.

Facilities with 0 violations found at the time of inspection: