COLUMBIA, Mo. - According to records from the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, health inspectors did 13 inspections in the last week.

During some, department inspectors found food past the expiration date, mold in ice machines, drinking water not from an approved source and employees not washing their hands after using their cellphones at work.

Below are the findings of each of this week's inspections:

Flyover 1/29

One critical violation: Slime mold in the ice machine

Fazoli's - 1/24 (routine inspection, violations listed below),1/28 (follow-up, no violations)

Two critical violations: Expired food and employee's were not washing their hands after using their cell phones.

Five non-critical violations: Soiled breadstick speed rack, utensil handle sitting in the food, ice scoop handle sitting in the ice, soiled mini fan and monitor at the drive-thru window, prep line in disrepair.

Walmart (Grindstone): 1/29

One critical violation: Dented cans

One non-critical violation: Broken light fixture in the produce room

The Grind Coffee House (Forum Blvd): 1/25

One non-critical violation: Improperly stored utensils

Health inspector talked with the management about bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods and said food handler cards need to be there for the next inspection.

Mod Pizza (N Stadium): 1/25

One critical violation: Dirty utensils

Health inspector noted the dishwasher and the men's bathroom are out-of-order.

McDonald's (N Stadium): 1/28

One critical violation: Does not use labels to know when to discard food that is not the correct temperature.

Health inspector also said this McDonald's has a gap in the back door which "could be an entrance for pests," and there are missing tiles in a storage area.

McDonald's (Business Loop 70): 1/28

One critical violation: The employee's sink used for washing their hands was blocked

Just Jeff's: 1/29

No violations

Five Guys: 1/29 (routine inspection violations listed below),1/30 (follow-up, no violations)

One critical violation: No sanitation test strips

Fairfield Inn & Suites: 1/25

One critical violation: Drinking water is not obtained from an approved source

Close to Home Adult Daycare: 1/29