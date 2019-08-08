Hearing delayed for man who pleaded guilty to trespassing on CPS property

Kelvin Joe

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The man who pleaded guilty to trespassing on Columbia Public Schools' property appeared in court Wednesday, but the hearing was continued.

Kelvin Joe's court appearance came after he bonded out of jail earlier this week after failing to show up to a probation violation hearing in the case last month.

Joe was accused of violating his probation after pleading guilty in June to trespassing at West Middle School on April 16.

The hearing was delayed in order for Joe to apply for a public defender in two other cases. The hearing is now scheduled to be held on Aug. 14.

Joe is charged in a separate case for allegedly trespassing at Gentry Middle School on April 8. Joe was seen on camera approaching a student, but police said there was no evidence he had any ill intentions toward the child. A case review is scheduled for September.