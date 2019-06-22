SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Heavy rain closes some Boone County roads

By:

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 10:43 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 10:43 AM CDT

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - - Rainfall closed some roads across Boone County on Saturday morning.

The Boone County Joint Communications sent out alerts warning drivers that certain roads were flooded. Those roads included:

  • The passing lane of eastbound Interstate 70 near St. Charles Road
  • Lake of the Woods near East Locust Grove Drive
  • Richland Road near Trade Winds Parkway
  • The 400-block of Proctor Road
  • Blackfoot Road near O'Neal
  • Mckee Street at Orchard
  • Rangeline Road Near New Haven Road
  • 6900-Block of East St. Charles Road

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Boone County until 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Check back for more on this developing story.

