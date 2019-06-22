Heavy rain closes some Boone County roads
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - - Rainfall closed some roads across Boone County on Saturday morning.
The Boone County Joint Communications sent out alerts warning drivers that certain roads were flooded. Those roads included:
- The passing lane of eastbound Interstate 70 near St. Charles Road
- Lake of the Woods near East Locust Grove Drive
- Richland Road near Trade Winds Parkway
- The 400-block of Proctor Road
- Blackfoot Road near O'Neal
- Mckee Street at Orchard
- Rangeline Road Near New Haven Road
- 6900-Block of East St. Charles Road
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Boone County until 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
