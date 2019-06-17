Heavy rain leads to flooding risk in Lake area

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. - Heavy rain has started falling on parts of Mid-Missouri, creating a risk of flash flooding as it hits already saturated ground and prompting a flash flood warning.

Rainfall totaling 1 to 2 inches fell on the Lake of the Ozarks area in a span of two hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. ABC 17 Stormtrack Meteorologist Luke Victor said the heavy rain could lead to significant flash flooding in the area, which remains under a flash flood watch until 1 a.m.

A flash flood warning has also been issued for parts of the Lake of the Ozarks area including Vienna, Versailles and Osage Beach until 5:15 p.m.

The watch applies to much of Mid-Missouri south of the Missouri River, but some counties are under a flood advisory until 4 p.m. instead.

Heavy rain might have contributed to at least two crashes late Monday morning on Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted on Twitter that troopers were working two crashes in the westbound lanes of I-70 at mile marker 89 and that heavy rain was causing poor visibility.