Here's how you can help in Jefferson City and Eldon

[Source: Ameren ]

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Multiple relief efforts are underway to help Jefferson City and Eldon residents and business owners after a preliminary reported EF-3 tornado ripped through the area.

Volunteers and donations are needed across the city.

Here are a few ways people can help:

The American Red Cross is accepting donations at this link and volunteers at this link. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS, or by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 — this text will make a $10 donation. Checks should be made out to the American Red Cross Central & Northeast Missouri Chapter. The Red Cross is asking anyone who wants to volunteer to commit to a full week of service with the Red Cross because they want to train fewer people, but train them well in the volunteer efforts. Red Cross volunteers must go through a background check, which takes about 24 hours, before they can begin volunteering. The Red Cross is asking people to hold off on donating items at this time and said financial donations are best.

"The shelters in Jefferson City and Eldon have received numerous donations such as clothing and toiletries and are requesting the public to hold off on any additional items at this time," Sharon Watson, Red Cross' chief communications and marketing officer said. "The Red Cross is working with community partners to determine a specific location that is able to take additional items for individuals affected by the tornado and the information will be provided as it becomes available."

The United Way of Central Missouri is coordinating volunteer efforts and taking donations to help in disaster recovery. Those interested in volunteering can sign up at this link. The United Way is accepting cash, check and water donations at its office located at 205 Alameda Drive in Jefferson City. The United Way is able to coordinate volunteers who want to help for a few days, but volunteers who can commit to at least a week of volunteering should contact the Red Cross.

The Central Missouri Community Action Cole County Family Resource Center, 1109 Southwest Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109 will open at 8:30 am on Friday, May 24 to assist families affected by the tornado and to assess needs. CMCA staff will also be at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 1201 Fairgrounds Rd, Jefferson City, MO 65109. Lunch will be provided for families in need at the middle school at noon. Please contact the CMCA Cole County Family Resource Center at (573) 635-4480 for additional information.

The Blue Note will hold a disaster relief concert Thursday, May 30 to benefit Jefferson City disaster relief.