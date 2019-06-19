Higbee Senior Center suspending operations next week

Randolph County deputies arrested Clinton Woods, 56, for reportedly molesting a 7-year-old girl.

HIGBEE, Mo. - The Higbee Senior Citizens Center will suspend operations beginning June 28 due to issues with funding.

The city of Higbee is working with the center to come up with a solution, said center administrator Linda Peterson. The city is considering using half of the building on Railroad Street for meetings and other events while the center would still be able to use the other half to continue operations.

However, nothing has been decided yet.

The center delivers about 30 to 36 meals per day and serves about 20 meals per day in the center, Peterson said.

There will be a closed meeting on Monday to discuss the issue.