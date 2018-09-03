High-speed chase ends with arrest in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Centralia police and Boone County deputies arrested a suspect after a high-speed chase through Boone county Monday morning.

The incident began when officers attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 124 and Highway 22 around 12:30 a.m.

Officers said the driver, Matthew Riggs, sped away, initiating the chase which eventually reached speeds of 100 to 110 mph at times.

Boone County deputies, who were called to assist, used a spike strip to bring the chase to an end near Rangeline Street and Brown School Road in Columbia.

Riggs was taken into custody and faces possible charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest.