SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

High-speed chase ends with arrest in north Columbia

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 02:06 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 02:10 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Centralia police and Boone County deputies arrested a suspect after a high-speed chase through Boone county Monday morning.

The incident began when officers attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 124 and Highway 22 around 12:30 a.m.

Officers said the driver, Matthew Riggs, sped away, initiating the chase which eventually reached speeds of 100 to 110 mph at times. 

Boone County deputies, who were called to assist, used a spike strip to bring the chase to an end near Rangeline Street and Brown School Road in Columbia.

Riggs was taken into custody and faces possible charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2018 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Sunday September 2 Evening Weather Video

    Sunday September 2 Evening Weather Video

Top Videos