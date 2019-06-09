SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Highway 240 spur at Rocheport reopened

Howard County 911 announced Sunday

By:

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 03:50 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 03:50 PM CDT

ROCHEPORT, Mo. - A stretch of Highway 240 near Rocheport is open after closing for high water levels.

The Howard County 911 department said on Facebook Sunday afternoon that the road was reopened.

Several other areas in Howard and Cooper counties are still dealing with historic flooding.

Some New Franklin residents that were forced to evacuate were told they could return to their homes Friday.

Over 300 roads across Missouri are closed due to flooding, according to MoDOT.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Tuesday June 11 2019 Evening Weather Video

    Tuesday June 11 2019 Evening Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos