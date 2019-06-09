Highway 240 spur at Rocheport reopened

ROCHEPORT, Mo. - A stretch of Highway 240 near Rocheport is open after closing for high water levels.

The Howard County 911 department said on Facebook Sunday afternoon that the road was reopened.

Several other areas in Howard and Cooper counties are still dealing with historic flooding.

Some New Franklin residents that were forced to evacuate were told they could return to their homes Friday.

Over 300 roads across Missouri are closed due to flooding, according to MoDOT.