MoDOT reopens Highway 40 near Boonville bridge

Road Recovery Cost Expected to be in the Millions

MoDOT reopened Highway 40 near the Boonville bridge at noon.

Missouri river flooding caused the roads to submerge back in May.

MoDOT officials say the road recovery cost is expected to be in the millions.

Mike Schupp, MoDOT area engineer said, "With 18 counties and all the man power and equipment it'll be in the millions - it won't be in the hundred thousands, because there will be roads that will be cut in two and pipes that will be washed out and you know we'll open the roads regardless."

Schupp said, "Regardless of what the calculations are and regardless of what it costs we're going to get these roads opened up."

Residents in the area were happy to hear about the reopening.

Dennis Williams, Boonville resident said, "Well it's good for the commuters, it's been a real inconvenience."​​​​​​

There are still 12 roads closed across the Central District of Missouri and 121 roads closed throughout the state.