Highway 50 eastbound to close in Jefferson City

The president's mansion at Lincoln University suffered heavy damage in a tornado Wednesday, May 22, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation will close both lanes of eastbound Highway 50 from Monroe Street to Clark Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

The stretch of road will be closed starting at 2 p.m. to remove debris from the Lincoln University president's house, MoDOT said in a news release. The cleanup is expected to take about two hours.

MoDOT said the debris has the potential to fall onto the road while it is being moved, making the closure necessary.

MoDOT suggests drivers take Highway 179 south to Route M east and back onto Highway 50 to avoid the closure. Westbound Highway 50 in the same area is also congested, MoDOT said, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the highway altogether.

The cleanup was originally set for 1 p.m. but was postponed one hour.