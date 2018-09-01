Highway Patrol braces for Labor Day at the lake

Labor Day Weekend Enforcement

Labor Day weekend means being outdoors for many Missourians, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing to keep people safe during the holiday.

In all boating crashes that have been reported statewide, 78 percent happen during the months of May through August, with the most crashes happening on a Saturday, according to MSHP statistics.

According to the Missouri Boating and Statistics & Drownings report, two people were killed in boat crashes statewide in August 2016, and two people were killed in September.

From the 182 boat crashes in Missouri in 2016, 14 people died, and 91 people were injured, according to the report.

Source: Department of Public Safety/ Missouri State Highway Patrol

In 2016,seven crashes had injuries on Labor Day weekend. In 2015, Labor Day weekend saw two fata crashes.

MSHP said there were more than 31 accidental drownings in both 2015 and 2016.

Sergeant Scott White with the Missouri State Highway patrol said accidents do happen, but those out on the water or near the water need to take caution at all times.

ABC 17 meteorologist Luke Victor said for those heading to Lake of the Ozarks for the holiday weekend, the potential for a spotty afternoon can arrive Sunday with air temperatures in the upper 90s Saturday and Sunday.

"For those afternoons, it will feel like it's in the super 90s due to humidity. As far as widespread storms, I'm not too concerned," Victor said.

In the event of severe weather, water conditions can range from calm, choppy, rough, very rough or strong/swift current.

"If the weather arises once you are on the water, you want to make sure you make it to safe harbor as soon as possible," White said.