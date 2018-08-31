Highway patrol increasing enforcement on roads,water for holiday weekend

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is increasing its enforcement for Labor Day weekend, on roads and water.

MSHP's counting period starts at 6 p.m. Friday until Monday at 11:59 p.m.

Troopers say Labor Day weekend brings in a lot of traffic, so troopers will have more presence on the roads and water.

Highway Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort) over the holiday weekend. Speed, inattention and impaired driving are leading causes of traffic crashes.

Troopers will be enforcing the speed limit, seat belt usage and impaired driving laws.

During the 2017 holiday counting period, 11 people died and 265 were injured in 941 crashes statewide. Out of those total numbers, troopers worked 313 crashes, which included 130 injuries and eight fatalities.

During the 2016 holiday counting period, on the water, there were 10 boating crashes, 10 injuries and zero fatalities.

Missouri boaters are asked to be alert while on the water, be cautious of other boaters and swimmers. Troopers also want to remind boaters to check your boats navigation lights before heading out at night and follow Missouri's nighttime speed limit of 30 mph on the water.