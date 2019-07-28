SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Highway patrol: Motorcyclist said helmet "saved my bacon" after Saturday crash

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 07:51 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 07:55 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Pennsylvania man was injured Saturday after he fell off his motorcycle on I-70 near Route 40.

The man from Dover lost control of the Harley Davidson bike around noon before it crashed into a guardrail, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash report.

In a tweet, Troop F of the patrol said the man told troopers, "That helmet saved my bacon." Troopers agreed, the tweet read.

Images shared by the patrol show a damaged helmet with paint chipped where it contacted the roadway.

The 58-year-old man's injuries were described as moderate in the crash report. The damage to the bike was also described as moderate.

