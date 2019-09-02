SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Highway patrol troopers amp up patrols to prevent Labor Day crashes

Heaviest traffic expected on large corridors

Posted: Sep 02, 2019 12:10 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 12:10 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers worked 1,048 crashes during the Labor Day counting period in 2018, but are hoping to reduce that number this year.

The counting period began at 6 p.m. Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

According to patrol Sgt. Scott White, in 2018 crashes during the Labor Day counting period resulted in 11 deaths and 470 injuries.

Troopers also arrested 113 people for driving while intoxicated.

"We are participating in what we call Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, or Operation CARE," White said. "What that means is we are going to have as many troopers out there on the highway as possible."

White said this includes both highways and waterways. Many troopers may also be working extended 10- or 12-hour shifts.

White said most crashes occur on the main corridors: Interstate 70 and highways 63 and 54.

"That's proved true today," White said on Friday. "(The main corridors) is where we've been working most of our crashes."

This comes despite the decrease in construction on the main corridors.

According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, work on most highway projects stopped at noon Friday and will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

White said he recommends drivers have patience, increase the following distance behind another car and scan ahead down the road to look out for trouble.


