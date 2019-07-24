Hikers help crews rescue injured teen from Maries County conservation area

Courtesy: Maries County Sheriff's Office

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. - A teenager was taken to a hospital when she fell at a conservation area in Maries County.

Deputies said the 17-year-old girl fell from the rock bridge Tuesday afternoon at Clifty Creek Conservation Area.

Hikers in the area helped crews carry the teen, who suffered injuries to her back and leg, out of the conservation area on a stretcher.

A life flight helicopter flew the girl to a hospital after it landed in a nearby field off Highway W.

Deputies haven't said the name of the teenager, and her condition hasn't been released.

The Maries County Sheriff's Office said it was helped in the rescue by Maries-Osage Ambulance District and the Dixon Fire Department.