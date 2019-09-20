Hilton hotel planned on Columbia Mall property

Hilton hotel planned for Columbia Mall

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Mall could get a Hilton hotel on-site by this time next year.

Mall manager Rusty Strodtman told ABC 17 News that the mall filed paperwork with the city for a 107-room hotel on the north side of the mall property along Bernadette Drive. Strodtman said the hotel would be operated by Hilton, but he was not sure what specific brand of Hilton hotel it would be.

The mall would split off a 1.5-acre lot for the hotel, another move in various changes coming to the mall property. The old Sears building was recently sectioned off into its own lot, with Dillard's planning to take over the store.

The mall would lose 106 parking spots to the hotel development, according to Elliot Reed of Cochran, the engineering firm behind the project.

Strodtman said the hotel would hopefully be finished by late summer or early fall 2020.